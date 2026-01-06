Badaru Denies Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has dismissed circulating reports suggesting that he is consulting to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claims as baseless and unfounded.

In a statement signed by Badaru, he categorically stated that the reports are entirely false, speculative, and the product of political mischief.

Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar reaffirmed his firm commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he helped to establish, emphasizing that his loyalty remains absolute and unwavering.

He called on the general public and APC members to disregard the misleading claims, reiterating that he has no intention of leaving the party and remains a dedicated member committed to its ideals.