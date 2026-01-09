New Telegraph

  3. Badaru Debunks Defection…

Badaru Debunks Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

A former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that he is in consultations to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claims as baseless and speculative.

In a statement signed by the former minister, he categorically stated that the report is entirely false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief.

Badaru added that he remains firmly committed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he helped to found, and his loyalty to the party remains absolute and unwavering.

He urged the general public and members of the APC to disregard these false and misleading reports, reiterating that he remains a dedicated member of the party and has no intention whatsoever of leaving the APC.

