Badaru Condoles With Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, paid a condolence visit to the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Umar Dikko Umaru Radda, following the passing of his mother.

The Governor’s mother, Safara’u Umar Bare-Bari Radda, passed away recently at the age of 96.

In a statement, the Minister’s spokesperson, Mati Ali, conveyed the Minister’s heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, his family, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the entire staff of the Ministry of Defence.

He extended sympathies to the Governor, his family, and the people of Katsina State over this irreparable loss.

Badaru prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, have mercy on her soul, and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for Allah to grant the Governor and his family the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss.

The Minister was accompanied by the former Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, as well as members of the State House of Assembly representing Hadejia and Babura, Abubakar Sadiq Jallo and Mas’ud Naruwa, respectively.

