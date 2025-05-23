Badaru Calls for Continental Airpower, Tech to Tackle Africa’s Security Challenges

Share

The Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru yesterday called for a continental strategy to address the security challenges facing Africa. He made the call at the 4th African Air Forces Forum in Lagos, which attracted Chiefs of Air Staff and aerospace leaders from over 30 countries.

Badaru emphasised the importance of collaborations and airpower through surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid deployment in tackling terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational crimes on the continent.

The ex-Jigawa State governor said: “We are confronted by multidimensional threats that transcend borders and defy traditional responses.

“Terrorism, transnational crime, and maritime insecurity demand robust, collective action anchored in advanced airpower and strategic partnerships.”

The minister added: “A technologically advanced Nigerian Air Force is not only vital to Nigeria’s security but a strategic asset to Africa’s collective defence.”

He also underscored the central role of cutting-edge aerospace technologies, ranging from unmanned aerial systems to integrated cyber defence, in shaping modern defence architecture.

