Badaru Becoming Liability To Our Party, APC Group Tells Tinubu

One of the leading support groups of the ruling All P ro g re s s ive s Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, the APC Solidarity Vanguard, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reign in his Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, to stop sabotaging the party.

The Vanguard said the ex-Governor of Jigawa State had been hobnobbing with top stakeholders of the opposition parties in the north, describing the behaviour as unhealthy and of great danger to the ruling party.

A statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of the APC Solidarity Vanguard, Jigawa chapter, Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, said Badaru was fast becoming a liability to the party, at both national and state levels, hence he should be called to order.

Yakubu said: “Aside from his unimpressive outings as the Minister of Defence, Badaru is sabotaging the party in Jigawa state with his constant engagements, both in the open and in secret, with leaders of the opposition parties.

“Just a few days ago, we read in the news that Badaru is not only engaging with members of opposition from Jigawa State, he has also spread his tentacles to other states in the North East and North West, with constant meetings.

“A man who heads such a sensitive ministry like defence should be an up – right man. With constant engagements with members of the opposition, we believe Badaru should not be trusted”.

