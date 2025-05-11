Badaru Backs Senate’s Security Summit, Urges Strategic Action

Share

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has endorsed the 10th Senate’s proposed two-day National Security Summit, describing it as a timely initiative to address Nigeria’s mounting security challenges.

Badaru, however, emphasized that real progress hinges on translating dialogue into actionable national defence strategies.

“When you hold a summit, you hear people speak, gather perspectives, and take those insights back to review and strengthen our strategy—one that must ultimately be implemented. That’s how change happens,” the Minister stated.

He lauded the National Assembly’s efforts to foster inclusive policy-making, but stressed that the summit must go beyond talk.

“The National Assembly is bringing people together to discuss the security situation. I’ve personally consulted many past Defence Ministers and Service Chiefs to understand both historical and current challenges. I’m sure the current Service Chiefs are doing the same,” he said.

Reiterating his position, Badaru maintained that while the summit is a positive step, sustained progress depends on designing, refining, and executing robust and practical defence strategies.

