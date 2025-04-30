Badaru Applauds Tinubu For Supporting Nigerian Students

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and numerous interventions that continue to uplift Nigerian students across the country.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the 2025 National Executive Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), held on Wednesday, April 30, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, Badaru, who serves as the Grand Patron of the association, acknowledged the President’s commitment to youth empowerment and educational development.

According to a statement issued by Mati Ali, Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, Badaru emphasized that Nigerian students are grateful for President Tinubu’s consistent guidance and support aimed at building a generation of self-reliant, patriotic youth for national development.

He commended the resilience and dedication demonstrated by Nigerian students throughout the year, particularly during and after the recent NANS elections, describing their participation as a testament to their commitment to democratic values and student advocacy.

Recognizing that electoral processes can be contentious, the Minister urged all aggrieved parties to put aside their differences and work collectively with the newly inaugurated leadership to advance the interests of Nigerian students.

“Let us set aside grievances and rally behind the newly elected NANS officials. It is time to prioritize unity and the greater good of Nigerian students,” Badaru said.

He concluded by reiterating his appreciation to President Tinubu and calling on students to embrace unity and shared purpose, declaring:

“Let us remain united; united we are. Let us stand united, and the mission will be accomplished.”

