Badaru Advocates Dialogue, Consultation At Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has delivered a keynote lecture at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, emphasising the importance of dialogue and consultation in maintaining regional peace and security.

Speaking at the Fourth Plenary Session under the theme “Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development,” Badaru stressed that constructive engagement and inclusive processes are fundamental to lasting peace.

Addressing defence and security leaders, policymakers, diplomats, and academics from more than 100 countries, the Minister argued that constructive engagement and inclusive processes are fundamental to lasting peace, according to a statement issued by Mati Ali, PA to the Honourable Minister for Media and Publicity.

He stated, “Dialogue succeeds where confrontation fails. It is the foundation on which lasting security is built.”

Drawing on Nigeria’s experience, Badaru highlighted the country’s role in regional and domestic peacebuilding, including leadership in ECOWAS interventions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia; contributions to the Multinational Joint Task Force operations against Boko Haram; and domestic initiatives such as the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta and Operation Safe Corridor.

He emphasised that even the most complex crises can be resolved when dialogue is paired with inclusion, legitimacy, and sustained engagement.

Linking his remarks to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Minister reaffirmed that Nigeria’s strategic autonomy and proactive international engagement underpin its contributions to regional and global peace.

He noted that domestic reform and multilateral cooperation are mutually reinforcing paths to security, stability, and development.

The Minister called on global partners to embrace dialogue, consultation, and collaboration as shared responsibilities in upholding international order and advancing peaceful development.