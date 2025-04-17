Share

The Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Sejiro Olalekan James, has formally endorsed Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming chairmanship election in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The endorsement was announced during Princess Ajose’s official visit to the royal palace, where she declared her intention to contest in the election on the platform of the ruling party.

Speaking at the event, Oba Sejiro emphasized the need for unity and peaceful coexistence in the community, cautioning against the use of religion as a tool for division amid political ambitions.

“In what appeared to be a veiled reference to political rival Bamgbose, the monarch said, “We must not allow anyone, no matter their position or ambition, to ignite a religious fire in Badagry West.”

The traditional ruler also affirmed that the royal fathers of Badagry West LCDA had unanimously thrown their weight behind Princess Oluremi’s candidacy, citing fairness and justice in the selection process.

“Ward C has never produced a chairman before, while other wards have had their turns. Even my own sister expressed interest in running, but I stood firm this is not about family or sentiment, but about competence, equity, and justice,” Oba Sejiro said.

In a rare gesture of cultural endorsement, the monarch directed the chief priest of Kweme Kingdom to perform traditional rites in honour of Princess Ajose, symbolizing the royal institution’s spiritual and communal backing.

Princess Oluremi, the daughter of HRM Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ilufemiloye Ajose Posii III, the Alapa of Apa Egun Awori Kingdom, was accompanied on her visit by a strong delegation of party stakeholders, including Chief Ade Agoro, Mr. Peter Atindekun, Hon. Cosmos Adeniran, and Hon. Shedrack Awhansu.

Following the endorsement at the Kweme palace, the campaign team proceeded to the palace of the Oba of Apa, where her father, Oba Ajose Posii III, revealed that although he had initially been opposed to her political ambition, the collective decision of the royal fathers had ultimately swayed his position.

Speaking after receiving the blessings of both her father and other traditional rulers, Princess Oluremi described the day as “a new dawn,” pledging to serve with integrity and a deep commitment to the people of Badagry West if elected.

With a rare blend of traditional and political support, Princess Oluremi’s candidacy is expected to shape the dynamics of the race ahead of the local government elections.

