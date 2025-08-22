Badagry Sets To Celebrate Int’l Day For Remembrance Of Slave Trade

The Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners (CBTP) in collaboration with Badagry Local Government, will on August.23, mark the International Day for Remembrance of the slave trade and its abolition.

Dr Tunde Ajose, the spokesman for CBTO, in a statement on Friday, said the event would hold on Saturday at the Badagry Heritage Museum, by 12noon.

According to him, Aug. 23rd every year was set aside by UNESCO to remember and honour the sacrifices, resilience, struggles and freedom of the enslaved African people.

“The declaration of the day was inspired by the successful revolt and victory of slaves on the island called Santo Domingo, now known as Haiti.

“Since 1999, Badagry people have been celebrating the day in line with the UNESCO declaration.

“The occasion features Public Lectures, Drama, Vigil, Atonement Ceremony, especially some Exhibition, Spoken Word, Traditional Rites and a visit to heritage sites,” he said.

Ajose said the celebration would take a new dimension this year due to the unprecedented support and partnership between the Badagry Local Government and the tourism stakeholders.

“The local government under the leadership of Mr Babatunde Hunpe has demonstrated unparalleled commitment by sponsoring this year’s edition.

“As directed by UNESCO, the official theme for the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition in 2025 has not been explicitly stated as a unique title for that specific year.

“But rather the United Nations programme for the year emphasises acknowledging the history, advocating for reparatory justice frameworks to address its legacies, and combating the ongoing systemic racism it created.

“This is an essential step for building a future of dignity and justice for all, as slavery’s legacies continue to shape the world through deep-rooted exclusion, discrimination, and violence,” he said.

Ajose said that the 2025 remembrance would focus on recognising the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting impact.

“Put in place frameworks to address the historical injustices and economic benefits derived from slavery.

“Also, to address the deep-rooted exclusion and racial discrimination against people of African descent, which are legacies of the slave trade.

“Work towards building a future where all individuals can thrive and enjoy fundamental rights,” he said.

He said the occasion would be graced by cultural advocates, Diplomats, Political Leaders, Researchers, Tourists, government functionaries, students, CDA members, traditional rulers, artists and members of the press.