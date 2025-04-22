Badagry Residents Protest Alleged Planned Relocation Of Air Force Hospital

Share

Residents of Badagry communities in Lagos have cried out over the alleged plan by the Commander of the Nigerian Air Force Base, Ahanve, Badagry, Group Captain O Ododo to relocate the military hospital in the area to North.

The Nigeria Air Force Mother and Child Hospital was established on January 1, 2014. Joseph Avoseh, a resident of the Apa community, said relocating the hospital out of Badagry is tantamount to death sentence for many residents who usually benefited from the facilities.

According to him, the hospital is a lifeline for us in our community, it provides critical healthcare services, including eye surgeries, emergency care, and maternal deliveries.

He said: “This hospital has saved countless lives in Badagry. If it’s moved, where will our people go? “The nearest alternative is far, and with the bad roads and frequent accidents, this relocation could be a death sentence for many.”

Henry Borjurenu, a resident of the Wesere community, said flooding and power outage had been a recurring challenges at the base.

He appealed to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Marshal Hassan Abubakar to allow the hospital to stay in the town, given its critical role in the community.

Joseph Agbomenu, a resident of Kankon, urged Lagos State Government to stop the relocation of the hospital to the North. He said: “We’ve always had a good relationship with the base.

If this hospital is moved, Badagry communities will face serious health and security threats. We can’t afford to lose it.” All efforts to reach the commander for comments were unsuccessful.

