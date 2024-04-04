Badagry Residents Cry Out Over Alleged Harassment By Naval Personnel

…accuses them of raiding shops and taking away bags of rice

Some residents of Badagry in Lagos State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from alleged harassment by some naval officers.

The residents alleged that the officers came into their shops at Badagry roundabout and took away the bags of rice which they are selling to survive. In a statement by Joseph Victor, on behalf of Rice Marketers in Badagry, the officers’ continuous raiding of markets in Badagry, looking for foreign rice had crippled many activities.

Victor said some marketers who trade in local rice could not afford to do business because the naval personnel had also taken away their bags of rice. He said: “Naval personnel are known to safeguard our waterways, but Nigerian Navy in Badagry is going from market to market, house to house looking for foreign rice with arms. “These officers, oftentimes under the influence of alcohol, shoot carelessly into the air to scare away these women who will run for their lives leaving their wares at their mercy.