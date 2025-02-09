New Telegraph

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Badagry Monarch Dissociates…

Badagry Monarch Dissociates Self From Supporting Smuggling Of Contrabands

Alapa of Egun-Awori Apa Kingdom, Oba Oyekan Adekanmi Ajose, has dissociated himself from supporting the smuggling of contraband to Lagos through the Seme border.

Oba Oyekan in a statement issued on Sundayin Badagry registered his displeasure on a story in the social media stating that he is aware of smuggling activities about to commence in Seme.

As a peace-loving monarch in Badagry, he said he was surprised to see his name written in a story on Facebook by an online journalist indicting his royal personality of supporting smuggling in Badagry.

He said: “I have no hand in any illicit smuggling of contrabands to Lagos, I am satisfied with what God has given me.

“Anyone trying to soil the good name of Alapa of Egun-Awori Apa Kingdom should desist from such.

“I am a peace-loving king and no amount of pleading or monetary influence will make me support illegality,” he said.

The monarch warned the writer of frivolous write-up to desist from mentioning his name, adding that he had no business supporting smuggling in Badagry.

