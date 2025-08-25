Badagry LGA Boss Tasks Tourism Stakeholders On Sector’s Devt

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has urged practitioners in tourism sector to use it for development of their people and communities in the council.

Hunpe gave the advice during the International Day for the Abolition of Slave Trade and it’s Abolition organised by the council in partnership with the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners.

According to the Chairman, Badagry is blessed with tourism potential, we should use this for development of our people, communities and councils. “I am appealing to the practitioners to cooperate with one another and put all tourism activities in one place celebrate them together.

“This will bring development to Badagry and also leads to increase in GDP of the federation, Lagos and the council. “People from different countries will visit us here, local people will make money from there wares and everyone will smile home. “In Olorunda LCDA, we have hotels and other infrastructure, there is tourist sites in Badagry LGA and Badagry-West LCDA also has the land and beaches to welcome them here,” he said.