Badagry Has The First Storey Building In Nigeria –Calabar Museum Curator

Azele Stephen, Curator, National Commission for Museum and Monument (Old Residency Museum), and Assistant Director, Archeology and Ethnography, spoke to Clement James, recalling the historical significance of Calabar and Badagry. He also settled the controversy of the first storey building in Nigeria. Excerpts:

We have been told over time that Calabar was once Nigeria’s capital, how and when was this?

Well, in the history of Nigeria, Calabar holds a very significant place. The history of Calabar dates back to the 16th century before the colonial masters came in as traders, explorers, and Missionaries. It was the coast of Calabar that attracted them because of the position of the town, so they first landed here, and the port of Calabar became a very important one for them. As they came in, they started interacting with the locals and eventually, colonialism came in. Missionaries such as Mary Slessor and the rest came in here and because of their presence, the way of life of the people in Calabar was also affected. That is why their lifestyle here is more European.

How important is the Old Residency Museum?

The building is historical because when they came, Nigeria was then divided into protectorates. There were the Northern and the Southern Protectorates. The Southern Protectorate of Nigeria had Calabar as its capital from 1900. It was administered by a High Commissioner. The Northern Protectorate was also administered by a High Commissioner. As Calabar was the capital of the Southern Protectorate so was Lokoja the capital of the Northern Protectorate between 1900 and 1902 when the capital of the Northern Protectorate shifted from Lokoja to Zungeru because of its coastal area and accessibility. The person who was the High Commissioner in the Northern Protectorate was Lord Lugard while Raph Moore was the High Commissioner in the Southern Protectorate. In the case of the Southern Protectorate, it was between 1900 and 1906.

Where was Lagos then?

Lagos was not part of the Southern Protectorate because it was a colony of its own. However, in 1906, the Lagos colony was amalgamated with the Southern Protectorate. And, since Lagos became part of the Southern Protectorate, most of the administrative works were done there and gradually, the capital of Southern Protectorate shifted to Lagos till 1914 when the Northern and Southern Protectorates were amalgamated. When it was amalgamated, Lagos became the seat of power and Lord Lugard became the first Governor General.

What happens in the new era?

Gradually in 1917, the country was divided into provinces or regions where we had Northern, Southern and Eastern regions and Enugu became the capital of the Eastern region in 1917. So, it remained that way until 1967 when states were created and that was when the South Eastern state was created and Calabar became the capital. It is important to recall that Calabar played an important role during the slave trade era which started in the 16th century.

Can you recall the history of the first building in Nigeria?

When the colonialists came to Nigeria, there were no houses for them to even rent. When they looked around, they saw our native houses, made of thatch, so they thought of what to do. When they discovered this area that we are sitting now, which they called “government hill” because this area was like a hill, they could stay and see the river to know when their ship came in. Since there was no place for them to live, they went back to England and prefabricated this building and brought it in parts. As they brought it in parts, in 1884, they erected this building you are seeing and the building is not bricks; it’s wooden and nothing has been done to it from 1884 till date. The only thing that happened was that after the amalgamation, in 1950, they used the house as a VIP ministerial guest house.

Was it ever a national monument?

In 1959, the building was declared a national monument by the Federal Government. By 1967 when we got to the South Eastern state, this house was used as offices. Eventually, the Federal Department of Antiquities, which is now the National Commission for Museum and Monument renovated this building in 1986 to turn it into a museum where the artifacts and history of the people of Southern Protectorate, and by extension, Nigeria has to be exhibited. It was open to the public in 1986. Remember that it was declared a national monument on August 14, 1959. So, this building was erected here in 1884 and it was used as the British Colonial headquarters. Because of the activities of the missionaries and colonial administrators, most of the streets in Calabar were named after them. Like the first High Commissioner called Raph Moore, today we have Moore Road which leads you to Marina Resort, there’s also Egerton, Edgerley, Becroft, Marian roads and more.

These were Europeans who were either missionaries, traders of slaves, or those who traded on palm oil because after the abolition of slave trade, what happened was oil boom and Calabar was centre of the trade in oil. If you look around, you will discover that Calabar has enough palm produce which was in abundance at the time. So, it has a huge life long history that played an important role in the making of Nigeria. Most of the policies and decisions that were taken to make Nigeria were taken in this building and that’s why they call it “The Old Residency,” because the administrative activities and residence of the colonialists were in this building. There is a hall in this building that the then High Commissioner, Raph Moore used as his sitting room and all their relics are still on display.

There’s this controversy about the first storey building. Where do you think it was erected; Calabar or Badagry?

You know, history has some contradictions. Just as history is a very important and significant subject, it is also an interesting topic. People might tell a story to suit their local environment. If you look at Calabar today, it is a coastal area with a seaport. Badagry is also a coastal area with a seaport. It’s just like talking about the slave trade era. It also took place in Badagry and that’s why they established a slave route museum in Badagry. Here in Calabar, they established a slave trade museum at the Marina Resort. All that happened was because the Europeans, their mode of movement was through the sea not the land. Even the slaves that were captured were captured by the locals from the hinterland and taken to the coastal area where they were sold to the slave masters. So, both Calabar and Badagry played very important roles during the period and that’s why you can find old buildings within these two axes.

But, where is the first storey building located?

Well, from findings, the first storey building was either that of Badagry or Marina, all in Lagos.

You talked about protectorates. Before the coming of the colonialists, how was Calabar as an entity?

You and I know that there was no Nigeria but we coexisted peacefully. We traded peacefully. Our people traded through the waters. There was no road except through the waters. That’s why Calabar people in particular traded with the people of Northern Cross River through the waters. We interacted with each other in spite of dialectical challenges. But when you hear the issue of protectorate, it was because when the white men came, they saw Nigeria as a very large place. Having already been civilised, they sent in anthropologists and other professionals to come and study the lives of the locals. When they saw that the place was so large, they had no option but to divide it into protectorates.

Would you say it was divided for administrative convenience?

Yes, of course. It was created for easy administrative purposes because at some point, the colonial administrators had to grapple with protests and resistance. At one point, Britain sent in soldiers with sophisticated weapons to nip those crises in the bud. Remember the Oba of Benin that was overthrown and sent into exile and he stayed here in this premises in a cell underground and that cell is still there, preserved. Now you can see that we have passed some kind of metamorphosis, through protectorate, province, regions and states. All these were their creations. So, the idea of protectorate was for easy administrative purposes.

