The three Chairmen of Badagry Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) have commended the CEO of Samuel Mawuyon Ajose (SMA) Movement for supporting the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) E-Registration.

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with three chairmen and chieftains at the Badagry local government Secretariat in Ajara, the Chairman of the council, Babatunde Hunpe, on behalf of other chairmen, said the meeting was on the progress and challenges of the registration process and the intervention of SMA Movement.

According to him, the meeting is to brief the leaders of the party on our meeting with the son of the soil, Hon Samuel Mawuyon Ajose and how he has promised to assist the party in the ongoing E-Registration of APC membership cards.

“Hon. Ajose has come home to find out the progress of the E-Registration and where he can assist the party.

“We have explained everything to him, and to the glory of the Lord, he has done perfectly well, even though we don’t expect it.

“He has agreed to assist us on the exercise by doubling all the equipment and personnel for the exercise.

“He promised to double all equipment and staff in the field presently.

“Ajose also promised to help in the area where we have challenges because, as a local government, we can’t do it alone,” he said.

Hunpe said that there is no way the council can do everything, adding that Ajose had accepted to play his own role as a member of the party, and someone playing a vital role in the party

The chairman commended him for assisting the party in the ongoing E-Registration exercise, adding that his contribution would ensure smooth registration of members and new members.

Dr Babatunde Mesiwaku, the Chairman, SMA Movement, said the movement had provided 24 brand new printers and 44 brand new tablets to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly in all centres in the three councils.

“Apart from this, the Chief Executive Officer, SMA, has also released funds for training for additional personnel who will also assist in the exercise apart from the one provided by the party.

“In the casa of chieftains meeting and mobilisation of new members and old members for the E-registration, we have also provided funds to make sure respective members get to the centre and back home without problem.

“I can assure you that this support will be a continuous exercise as long as the chairmen and party leaders are telling us the lapses, we will continue to extend our generous hands to them,” he said.

Samuel Mawuyon Ajose is one of the leading Governorship Aspirants in Lagos State under the platform of APC.

The movement donated essential equipment to all 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

This, the movement did, alongside a cash donation, to support continuous voter registration and drive party membership ahead of the 2027 general election.