Badagry as Slave Museum Centre

There is something about Badagry which, unfortunately, continues to be ignored by the Federal Government. In an era where diversification of the economy is mouthed by those who manage our resources, it is clear that attention must be paid to tourism. Minister of Tourism, Lola-Ade John, should get cracking and turn opportunities all over the space to gold. One of such low hanging attractions is Badagry in Lagos State. It should strike her that Africans from all over the world are thronging to the town. Recently, Julius Winston Garvey visited Nigeria unfolding plans about continuing the dream of his father, Marcus Garvey, who saw Africa as one united family.

That was why the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) was founded in 1914. Marcus Garvey, who became a Jamaican because his forebears were forced into slavery, wanted the African Diaspora to return to the motherland as one big family, away from discrimination in Europe and the Americas. He declared himself president of Africa. His son, Julius, has chosen Badagry as the site of the World Africa Slave Trade Museum. The town was deep into the obnoxious deal that emptied neighbouring towns and villages into the Atlantic as human cargo, bound for plantations in the New World. It is an emotional investment, rich in history.

However, it is also a window for the minister of tourism to merge education with wealth creation. The Slave Museum will attract visitors, from all over the globe, black and white, young and aged. Marcus Garvey did not set his foot on African soil. He died before the age of 60. His son has achieved that. The cardiovascular surgeon is looking forward to a chieftaincy title in Abeokuta. The import is that more time will be spent in Nigeria, possibly as permanent residence. Settling in Nigeria will send positive signals.

There are thousands of African Americans who want to come back home, to their roots. Government only needs to guarantee an enabling environment. Perhaps, this is an opportunity to fix necessary infrastructure around the Badagry axis. Until recently, the Lagos- Badagry Expressway was hell. And, incidentally, that is also the major land route to the neighbouring Benin Republic. Now that rail transportation has been extended, there will be more human and vehicular traffic into the town. What should follow, through proper management, is an unprecedented boom.

Already, there are tourist sites in Badagry. In 2008, Marlon Jackson was in Nigeria, on behalf of his brother, Michael, and other members of the Jackson Five. They talked of setting up the Badagry Historical Resort. In their interaction with the people, it was claimed that the Jacksons originally belonged to the Ajanemusan family, part of the Alaga sub group in Egun land. The late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was renamed ‘Ajanesan Jackson’. In later years, another of his brothers, Jermaine also touched down in Lagos.

The African Diaspora has shown interest in Badagry. The minister of Tourism must look towards the Nigeria-Benin border. We expect that axis to be turned to a bubbling construction site that will be alluring to foreign visitors and investors. A much improved Badagry also means decongesting the Lagos metropolis. If there are job opportunities through accelerated investment, places like Iworo Ajido, Cito Gbetrome, Iyafin, Mowo, Aradagun, Iyafin and Gbaji will host massive industrial and housing estates.

Badagry’s proximity to the ocean meant that the first primary school, St. Thomas, was built there in 1845. There is the Agia Tree under which Christmas was first celebrated in 1842. Missionaries like Thomas Birch Freeman, Henry Townsend and Ajayi Crowther, lived in a symbolic one-storey home. Ghana and Senegal are earning foreign exchange through their slave museums. Nigeria can earn more and attract a new group of returnees from the Americas. In Bahia, Brazil, there are almost more Yoruba than we have in Lagos. In Jamaica, they have Igbo settlements around Maroon Village, Montego Bay and St. Anne’s Bay.

A country that hosted the Black Arts and Culture Festival, FESTAC, in 1977, is big enough to host African Diaspora in the 21st Century. The difference is the huge cash flow that will follow the movement of people from across the seas. Badagry is spacious enough to open up. Apa, Goboze, Sawa, Farasime and Kankon are virgin lands to be explored for development. Backing the proposed Slave Trade Museum is just one step forward. And that is the door to some direct foreign investment.