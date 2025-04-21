Badagry APC Leaders, Youths Endorse Yemaren For Council Election

Share

The All Progressives Con – gress (APC) leaders in Badagry and Gbenu Youths Movement have endorsed Mr Ibrahim Yemaren for the chairmanship position in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking with journalists, the convener of Gbenu Youth Movement, David Aladeotan, said the choice of Badagry West leaders in endorsing Yemaren is a welcome idea to the youths.

According to him, Yemaren, who is the outgoing vicechairman of the LCDA, has a strong moral foundation as a God-fearing man and his integrity capability will build trust between the electorate and the elected.

Aladeotan, who is widely known and called Water, stated that Rikay is a person known for honesty and transparency and will act in the best interest of the people rather than for personal gain.

He noted that the Vicechairman has the political knowledge and experience needed to lead the people of the council, having relevant experience that prepares him above others to make sound decisions.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of Gbenu Youth Movement, Comrade Adeyemi Adefulu, said Rikay’s leadership skills galvanised across many organisations and institutions and as CEO of Rikay Oil Nigeria Ltd., he possesses effective leadership skills that will inspire all, make informed decisions, and take responsibility for the betterment of all.

