Bad roads, rivalry liable for fuel queues –Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that bad roads and competition among industry players were responsible for the pockets of queues for fuel in some filling stations in the country.

This came as he clarified that the government has not resumed payment of subsidy on fuel, contrary to reports making the rounds in certain quarters. Responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Kyari said: “We have seen in very few states pockets of very low queues. Not unconnected with the road situation that we’re seeing the number of blockades on our road crossing products from the southern depots into the northern part of the country and it takes them a much longer time than they do now. They have to reroute the trucks around many, many locations for them to be able to reach and that created delays and some supply gaps. But that has been filled and we do not see any of such problems again.

“And secondly, because of the full deregulation that we have in this sector, marketers are now competing amongst themselves. So you must have noticed some fuel stations will reduce their price by two naira and three naira so customers will naturally run to the places where you have that reduction in prices. And that creates panic, because for those who don’t know why they are doing it, they will think that there’s something wrong happening, or there’s an ominous sign of scarcity or people start queuing up in the fuel stations.

“Otherwise, there is no challenge. Supply is robust. We have over 1.4 billion litres of product in our hands both marine and land. Also there are no issues around delivery of those products into the land. So there is no fear, nothing to bother about. But we are also happy that the market forces are now playing out and marketers are competing and of course there are a few issues we’re engaging them to resolve alongside other agencies of government and critical issues around access to foreign exchange. “And as you all know, the government is doing so much to ensure supply of FX into the market.

“We know that the FX markets will stabilize. The current I&E window is around N770 and we know that those inputs that’s already happening, the inputs of the government today will crystallize and also they will come to an equilibrium position in the FX market and this is a dream of this country.

“So they will have a stable FX market, a stable product market where the prices of products will also speak to prices of other commodities. And this is already manifesting and we think this is the economic revolution that this country needs.”

Responding to reports that the government has resumed payment of subsidy, he said: “No subsidy whatsoever. We are recovering our full cost from the products that we import. We sell to the market. We understand why the marketers are unable to import. We hope that they do this very quick(ly) and these are some of the interventions the government is doing. There is no subsidy.’

Kyari’s assertion comes barely 48 hours after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) confirmed the return of fuel subsidy.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today recently, the National President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said the government still subsidised petrol due to the cost of crude oil in the international market and the exchange rate. As of the time of filing this report, petrol is sold for prices ranging between N568 – N670/litre.