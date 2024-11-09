Bad leadership breeding new terror groups –Gen Ikponmwen, Amachree

Share

A former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brig Gen Idada Ikponmwen has described the emergence of a new terrorist group in the North West region as a symptom of bad leadership, which he said is fuelling the proliferation of terror groups in the country. Appraising the development further, Ikponmwen stated that the trend portends grave danger to the national security, safety and well-being of the people of Nigeria. The former Army boss who made these known in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph, said the emergence of the new terrorist group was not only sad but calls to question the capacity of the government and its security agencies to confront the acts being perpetrated by such non-state actors. Ikponmwen observed that at the background of most terrorist groups lays a belief system that rightly or wrongly motivates those who subscribe to the group to do what they do. He recalled that from the testimonies of some delegates to the 2014 Na- tional Conference (CONFAB 2014), Boko Haram was borne out of lack of faith in the ability of the government of the day to govern properly. “The proponents of Book Haram believed that suc- cessive governments were not dealing squarely with the challenges of the society. They also believed that corruption had become the order of the day and that anybody who was in the ruling class including the traditional rulers and those in bureaucracies of the government were liable for the ills of the society.

“In fact, they called their movement Boko Ha- ram because they believed that those in the ruling class were all trained in line with Western culture and as a result of that, they declared Western education as harmful and untenable,” he said. Ikponmwen recalled that during the delibera- tions of the Security Committee of the 2014 National Political Conference, it was agreed that there was the need for a change in the society. According to him, it was argued that the people in government can’t continue to do things wrongly and expect that members of the society will accept to be following them sheepishly. “I think the whole thing boils down to leadership, bad leadership to be pre- cise; inability to curb cor- ruption to the barest mini- mum as well as the inability to uphold the values of the society. “One must also add that any form of terrorism is based rightly or wrongly on certain beliefs and those who champion these beliefs always believe that they must demonstrate their disaffection to the existing leadership.

“As long as those bad values are still practiced in society there must be disaffection, there must be anger in the society. Don’t forget that terrorists see themselves as the al- ternative government, see themselves as the opposi- tion ready to take over the government of the day. “As long as we are not able to do things according to our laws, our rules, these terrorists will continue to soar. “But the security agen- cies have not been able to deal with these terrorists and other challenges, which are traceable to both moral laxity and failure to comply even with our own laws. “So we have a problem. When you want to go down to the basics, we are not able to allocate responsibili- ties as they are supposed to be done. For instance, we know the responsibility of the military which is to de- fend the nation from exter- nal aggression and protect the territorial integrity of our country and we also know the responsibilities of the civil police. We know the duties of all the security organs but we expect them to work in synergy to tackle terrorism in the country,” he said.

Power vacuum responsible for new terror group’s emer-gence – Amachree

In the same vein, a retired Director of the Department of State Ser- vices (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, has blamed the emergence of a new terror group – Lakurawas – on the “lack of governance” in some remote areas of the country. This was as he further attributed to the development to the nation’s porous borders, which has contin- ued to frustrate efforts by relevant security agencies to effectively contain trans-border crimes.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, confirmed the disturbing news of the birthing of a new terrorist organisation, amid ongoing kinetic operations to contain the violent tendencies of bandits, kidnappers, and other extremist groups. At the regular briefing on troops’ exploits across theatres, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, had accused the locals of failing to report the “infiltration” of their communities by the terrorists, until they went haywire. “The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited dif- ficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some North western states to spread their ideology”, Buba noted. Weighing in on the vexed issue, Amachree, called on the affected states to address pervasive poverty, and other factors that fuel crime and criminality in their society. “The emergence of the Lukarawas terrorist group in northern Nigeria is a consequence of three major issues.

“First is the broken relationship with the new government in Niger. Re- public Second is the porous border, allowing for free movement of arms and people. “Thirdly, these Lu- kawaras, just like the ban- dits, are taking advantage of the power vacuum and lack of governance in re- mote areas, which we call ungovernable spaces. The good news is that the se- curity agencies are quick to identify their presence and are on top of it, and dislodging them. “But it is also important that the state governments of Sokoto and Kebbi try to address the three root caus- es mentioned.”

