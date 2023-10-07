Bad Day for Racketeers as New Order Frees up Pending Passports

The “Japa” syndrome in Nigeria has turned the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and passport offices into a beehive of activities but due to sharp practices including passport racketeering, a majority of applicants suffer untold hardship and delay in getting their passports. REGINA OTOKPA takes a look at the situation and the new order which cleared the backlog making room for mass collection of passports.

Akinjide Busayo (Not real name) is one of the many Nigerians happily expecting to receive thier international passport. Sitting across our correspondent she said, “finally, this torturous phase will be over.” Narrating her ordeal, Busayo noted that after the long delay of effecting a name change after marriage, it had been a nightmare trying to renew her international passport to enable her travel out of the country.

“While in a cab, immediately i told the driver I will alight at Sauka, a man also in the cab asked if I was going to migration for my passport. He assured me he could assist me get it in few weeks. “As good as it sounded I didn’t tow his line because he had demanded for N55,000 to fast track the process. It’s been about four months since I captured patiently follow- ing the legal process.”

For those unwilling to ply the back door and also part with humongous amount of money in renewing or getting a fresh passport, it’s a journey of physical, psychological and emotional turmoil as they wait as long as four to six months after application to finally collect their passport, as against the stipulated three weeks.

However, with the “Japa” syndrome where Nigerians are leaving the country in droves in search of greener pastures through education and other available platforms, agents, officials and former officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) under the ministry of interior, have continued to grow fat with passport racketeering.

At a price, these racketeers always deliver passports within a short period of time to their clients. No little wonder many prefer to make use of them rather than pay little, spend days and hours under the scorching sun and still wait months before holding their new passports in their hands.

In response to the outcry by the public on the corruption and bottlenecks surrounding getting an international passport, the Federal Government in 2021, introduced a a new passport regime; the electronic application method to among other things, cut off third party involvement and to ease the difficulties in processing the essential travel document. With the new regime, the period for processing passport application was pegged at six weeks while renewal of passports was three weeks.

Sadly, this could not address the challenge of passport racketeering, as the racketeers devised new means of extorting clients through the loopholes in the system and by frustrating clients either by finding faults with their applications and giving them reason to come to the passport centre again and again,.or by claims there were no booklets.

As a result.of these challenges and more, thousands of passport applications tagged “pending,” have been hanging at the NIS uncompleted, thus affecting the travel plans of many. Gladly, the narrative has changed with an express directive from the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, NIS has cleared a total of 204,332 passport backlog. As such, those struggling to collect their passports can finally do that without paying extra.

The minister having frowned at the huge number of pending passport applications, had on 7th September 2023, promised to sort out the backlogs of passports in two weeks. Apologising to Nigerians for the extra one week the NIS had added in obeying the directive, he said: “The Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is one that matches its words with actions.

The issue of passport must be a fight and not a privilege. Visa is a privilege but passport is a right and we are happy that today, we have been able hand over the rights of Nigerians to them. “For us, we are assured that if it can work in NIS, it can work anywhere else. Nigeria is undergoing a process.We inherited 204,332 enrolments without passports being issued.

People that had applied and captured. That was the figure and we gave marching orders because the president was also on our neck to bring solutions and succour to Nigerians. “We went into strategic meetings with the NIS and with the support of our service providers, we were able to increase printing machines to four in passport offices where we had two. Our service providers gave us the machines at no cost.

“The NIS personnel were doing three shifts, working 24/7 to make sure that we cleared the backlogs and to ensure that never again are we going to have backlogs of passport production. We want to ensure that nobody waits for more than two weeks to get their passports.” Embracing the directive and moving swiftly, 91,981 passports have so far been collected, leaving an outstanding of 112,351 passports ready and waiting to be collected by their owners.

Determined to eradicate passport racketeering, Tunji-Ojo while pleading with Nigerians to go ahead and collect their passports, warned that “Please, do not give money to anybody. If there is any passport office where you have done your capturing and they do not give you your passports, please lodge your complaints via the following; 0802 375 3414, preferably SMS and Whatsapp.

Or email aa-ajiboye@ yahoo.com “The attitude of a very negligible fraction of NIS officers will not cast aspersions on the work of the majority of good officers.” The minister is already looking forward to revamping the process of obtaining an international passport by introducing innovations that will help address the long delays experienced at passport centres through digitisation of the process.. “Hopefully by December, people will not need to go to passport offices and they are snapping or taking pictures.

This is 2023. People will be able to upload their passports photographs online with specifications. “When you apply for visa, you do that and we are advancing in that line. Also, your supporting documents should be uploaded online so that when you go to the passport office, it will just be for biometrics and within five minutes you have left there. We don’t want the past situation whereby people spend the whole day at the passport offices.

So instead of the offices capturing maybe 400 a day, they will be able to accommodate more people. “These are some of the innovations we are bringing. Even though we know what the exchange rate is, we are not increasing passport fees. “The government of President Tinubu understands the needs of the people. As a person, I do not want anybody to go and stay in a passport office for more than 10 minutes.”