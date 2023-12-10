Backstories With Fatu’ Talk Show to Unveil Driving Forces Behind Africa’s Tech Revolution

Renowned Tech entrepreneur, Fatu Ogwuche is launching the Season 1 of “Backstories with Fatu” talks show that will explore Africa’s dynamic tech landscape through the lens of personal narratives with an unscripted talk show. Season 1 premiered on YouTube on November 28th and delves into the backstories of the people backing Africa’s innovators – Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform; Odun Eweniyi, COO, PiggyVest; Nichole Yembra, Managing Partner; Chrysalis Capital; and Olumide Soyombo, Founder, Voltron Capital.

The show highlights the challenges, triumphs, and trends shaping the continent’s burgeoning tech ecosystem. “Backstories with Fatu” goes beyond valuations and earn- ing calls to uncover the human stories behind the success stories. Through intimate one-on-one interviews, Fatu guides viewers on a journey into the personal lives, childhood memories, and pivotal life events that have moulded these tech pioneers.

“I’m excited to share the inspiring stories of Africa’s tech leaders, individuals shaping the continent’s digital future and redefining the global tech landscape,” says Ms Ogwuche. “Their experiences offer valuable insights and lessons for entrepreneurs, investors, op- erators and anyone seeking to understand the driving forces behind Africa’s tech revolution.” The show serves as a launch- pad for emerging tech entrepreneurs, providing them with actionable insights and mentorship from seasoned industry veterans.

For established tech insiders, the interviews offer a glimpse into the future of the ever- evolving ecosystem. “Backstories with Fatu” is a celebration of innovation, resilience, and the transformative power of technology. Join Fatu Ogwuche as she unveils the extraordinary stories behind Africa’s tech revolution, inspiring and empowering viewers to pursue their dreams and positively impact the world. “Backstories with Fatu” premieres on YouTube on 28th November 2023 and will be subsequently available on all podcast platforms.