…Backs FG’s Tax Reform Bills, Demands Increased Oil Derivation

Rising from its meeting yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the South South Governors’s Forum in a communique, expressed support for the ongoing tax reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The communique, read by the Governor Duoye Diri urged the president to extend the proposed VAT sharing to other areas of derivation like oil and gas.

They argued that the law on oil derivation prescribed a minimum of 13 per cent and that the federal government should consider also increasing the amount on oil derivation to states of the region.

The forum also appreciated the president for the award and commencement of the coastal road project but demanded that it equally commence from the Calabar axis as it would not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic development in the region.

While thanking President Tinubu for the ongoing work on the EastWest Road, the governors stressed that work should be expedited to ensure early completion.

Other areas the South South governors called for the intervention of the Federal Government included the extension of the ongoing remediation of Ogoni land to other polluted environments in the region.

The forum expressed its readiness to establish a robust and structured security network to enhance security of the region.

