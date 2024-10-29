Backlash After Comedian At Trump Rally Calls Puerto Rico ‘Island Of Garbage’

Share

There has been widespread condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats after a comedian at a Donald Trump rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

The comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, drew on racist stereotypes in jokes about Latinos, black people and Jewish people. The Trump campaign has since said that the comment does “not reflect” the Republican candidate’s views – the Harris campaign has attacked the rally as “dangerously divisive”.

Trump told thousands of his supporters in New York’s Madison Square Garden he would deport millions of migrants, reports the BBC.

The furore came on the same day that Harris won the backing of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny – one of the world’s top Latin celebrities.

Polls indicate the race for the White House is a toss-up. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s district attorney is suing Elon Musk’s pro-Trump fundraising group, America PAC, to halt a daily $1m lottery.

