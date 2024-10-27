Background check potent tool to eradicate fraud, curb malpractices in public, private sectors – Olugbodi

Share

Kola Olugbodi is the Managing Director of Background Check International (BCI),the pioneer of the Background check industry in Nigeria says it is the solution to fraudulent claims and sharp practices in organizations. In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, Olugbodi , whose company celebrated its 20 years recently also canvasses for government institutions to fully integrate information technology into their operations in order to make data gathering and collation faster for background checks and due diligence services.

The beginning

Background Check International pioneered the industry and we started, it was an uphill task to get people to embrace the service.There was no awareness about the service and organizations did not see it as a key tool to support their operations.

There was no awareness and BCI has been able to create huge awareness and the adoption of background checks by organizations.Every sector of the economy has adopted background checks as a means to curtail fraudulent claims.

At inception, it was only employment screening that we commenced with, but currently, we have several services such as tenant background check, vendors background check, domestic background check, pensioners verification,spouse check and several others.

Our belief from the beginning is that wherever human services are needed, background check is important.

Engendering growth

The society for Professional Background Check was registered and inaugurated in 2019 and this shows the industry is growing when you have over 12 companies there operating.

The SPBS was established to ensure self regulation to enable stakeholders adhere to global standard.The body was also formed to create awareness for the Industry and also educate corporate members and their staff.

SPBS also looked into avenues to collaborate to grow the industry .The presence of professionals also shows quacks may exist and as a result,regulations and measures are put in place to curb unprofessional and sharp practices.

All these are ways to instill public confidence and ensure sanity in the industry.We sell trust to the clients and we must promote trust as professional services providers.

It is also important to ensure that the industry is not infiltrated by quacks and fraudulent people .

Contributions of Background Check International

The Contribution of BCI in the last 20 years has been enormous.The first one is by the way of privilege to pioneer the industry in Nigeria.This places the company in the leadership role and we provide leadership for others.For BCI to have over 3,000 clients across all the sectors of the economy, is an humble achievement for us.We continue to provide services beyond the shores of Nigeria.

We started with only employment screening and we have since diversified into other areas of due diligence services.

We had to develop various products and services to expand our service portfolio.

Our major contribution is creating trust in view of our large clientele.

We have also been able to reduce workplace fraud as this is one of the major objectives of establishing BCI.

Importance of ICT

The introduction of information technology has improved our turnaround time. BCI keeps adopting cutting edge technology to remain ahead.

Information technology makes the job easier on a daily basis for us

Information technology plays a key role and an increase in its usage holds the ace for the Future.Background check involves a lot of data collation and analysis and making concrete decisions.Technology will definitely influence the operations of the Industry as cloud computing is now the main operation.

Technology will also increase cyber security in the industry.This will checkmate cybercrime mitigating processes and procedures that may also increase.

Regulation and support

To increase the drive and sustenance for background checks in Nigeria, government agencies must embrace the service.This has become important because government agencies must conduct due diligence checks on their staff .

Moreover , the government needs to embrace technology in most institutions that warehouse data.Most of the data in these agencies are still raw but they need to be digitalised.This will make background checks easier as we have to go through archival records before obtaining Information.

Government needs to also involve private and uncompromised background check professionals to verify the claims of the pension scheme.This will eliminate fraud and bring sanity to the system.

The claims of contractors can also be verified by the government especially when huge sums of money were paid and projects remained abandoned.

Government should also make legislation and policies for all organizations and Individuals to embrace background check.This will reduce criminality and fraud in the system.

