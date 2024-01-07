Back-to- Work Styles

The holiday is over and everyone is trying to get back in the work mode. New Year work resumption is always an opportunity to change to a new look. Having a new set of workwear helps improve the mood, induce good vibes after the holidays.

So, to activate the work-wear mode, there are a few formal wear pieces to shop for this weekend as against Monday’s full resumption. Some of the classy formal look can guide you on the outfits you need.

Some of the clothes can be pieced together or set aside to be paired with other work- wears. For instance, the three piece jacket and pant can be used to create other formal wear look.

Pant suit jacket can be paired with jeans to create semi-formal look. Office shirts can go with both plain skirts or jeans trousers. There are blouses perfect for pant trousers and skirts.

The trick is to know how to mix and match. Be inspired to look your best for the first week’s work.