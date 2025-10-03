Back To School Project: Sisters Of Jannah, Lagos Zone Distributes School Bags To Underprivileged Pupils

The Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), Lagos Zone, has distributed educational school bags to over 100 underprivileged pupils as part of its 2015 Back to School project.

The project, an annual programme to support underprivileged pupils, was organised yesterday at the Local Government Primary School and Ikeja Primary School in Ikeja.

The group distributed 100 school bags and 15 dozen sets of essential school materials as part of its commitment to community support. The initiative is aimed to empower pupils with the tools they need to excel academically.

During the event, the Coordinator, Sister Lateefah Apete, addressed the pupils, emphasising the fundamental right to education and its critical importance for achieving personal goals.

Another speaker, Sister Faidat Kofoworola, sensitised the students on various forms of child abuse, outlining their roles and responsibilities as she urged them to speak up against any instance of abuse or molestation.

Also speaking, the Deputy Coordinator, Sister Monsurat Afees, highlighted the benefits of prayer for spiritual well-being. The initiative was met with immense joy and gratitude from both pupils and school staff as the event concluded with a vote of appreciation and a prayer led by one of the pupils.

The Sisters of Jannah, Lagos stated that the project reaffirmed their commitment to supporting education and empowering the underprivileged within their communities.

The group also extended its heartfelt gratitude, saying “Jazakhumllaahu khaeran kaesiran” to all donors and participants for their contributions to the laudable project.