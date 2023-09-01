Back-To-School: FastCash Offers Parents N .2m Loan in Five Minutes

As students get set to resume another academic session, FastCash, powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), is offering parents and guardians up to N200,000 to help them cover the costs of school fees and back-to-school supplies.

The credit line supports the purchase of school uniforms, books, bags, confectionaries, and other items required to enhance children’s learning experience. Commenting on the back-to-school offering of FastCash, the Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said: “We understand that back-to-school season can be financially challenging for many families.

That’s why we’re offering FastCash to help make it easier. We want to ensure that all our customers have the resources to give their children the best possible start to the new school year. FastCash is a convenient and affordable way for parents to get the money they need to make back-to-school a success.”