Back-To-School Drive Restores Hope Gor Vulnerable Children In Bauchi

No fewer than 100 orphans and vulnerable children in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been given a fresh opportunity to pursue their education through a Back-to-School initiative by the Al-Muhibbah Foundation.

The programme, implemented with support from the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), covered the communities of Kumbi, Dadinga, Kafin Radi, and Jojoto.

Beneficiaries received complete school uniforms, bags, textbooks, writing materials, and other learning essentials, while their school levies for one academic year were fully paid.

As part of efforts to improve family livelihoods, caregivers were given ₦10,000 each to support their small home-based businesses.

The initiative also included the distribution of food items to communities in preparation for Ramadan and the donation of new pairs of shoes to 100 youths across the benefiting communities.

Organisers of the programme emphasised that investing in education is key to securing the future of children and ensuring that vulnerable members of society are not left behind.