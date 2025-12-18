BACITI: Nigeria’s $1trn Economy Ambition Must Evolve Into Transformation

A report from the stable of the Bashir Adeniyi Centre for International Trade and Investment (BACITI) of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) has disclosed that Nigeria’s trillion-dollar ambition economy is achievable, but only if reform evolves into transformation, especially if the state moves from managing scarcity to enabling productivity.

The report, titled: “The Road to a $1 trillion Economy by 2030,” revealed that Nigeria’s trillion-dollar ambition depends on how fast it can convert stability into productivity, and policy into prosperity.

This edition of BACITI Economic Insight reviews highlights from the NIIA Trade and Investment Forum, where financial experts, academics, and practitioners offered strategic guidance for Nigeria’s journey toward a $1 trillion economy. According to the report, reform fixes the rules; transformation builds the capacity.

Specifically, the BACITI report explained that Nigeria’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 reflects both urgency and necessity.

It stated that “after years of macroeconomic instability, the government has launched broad reforms, including exchange rate unification, fuel subsidy removal, and renewed trade facilitation efforts. “With a population exceeding 230 million, Nigeria stands at a pivotal crossroads: while reforms have begun, transformation remains elusive.

The real question is not whether Nigeria can reform, but whether those reforms can translate into productivity. While reforms stabilize, transformation industrializes.”

While looking at the country’s economics of trust, the report pointed out that reform could fix the rules, but only trust can mobilize investment, ading that, “a $1 trillion economy must be built, not declared.

It requires factories, ports, rules, and results.Nigeria must shift from reform as reaction to reform as architecture—ensuring that every macroeconomic adjustment leads to tangible productivity gains. “The difference between a reforming and a transforming nation lies in coordination, credibility, and consistency.