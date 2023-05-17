Group praises Sanwo-Olu’s solidarity with Hilda Baci

A Lagos-based socio-cultural group of the people of Awori, Lagos indigenes has described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a people oriented leader as a result of his solidarity with Chef Hilda Baci. In an interview with Bustling Lagos, the General Secretary of the Awori Union, Mr. Oludayo Sunday, said it was incontrovertible that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu had sustained good and people focused legacies. According to him, the governor’s recent solidarity with chef Hilda Baci in her attempt to break the Guinness world record in marathon cooking is proof that Lagos State, under Babajide Sanwo-Olu is welcoming to all Nigerians no matter their tribe or language. “This is one out of many Sanwo-Olu’s gestures towards ordinary and average Nigerians in realizing their ambition and potentials no matter where they came from in the country. This singular act debunks the propaganda by an opposition party that the state has something against non-Yoruba people who resides in the state.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s faith in every Nigerian irrespective of creed, colour, religion had come to full glare without any doubt.” This has proven that the narratives of certain critics are mere mischief making in disguise. Their narratives are false and totally countered by the continuous display of patri- otic zeal and disposition in the administration of Lagos state under Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaking further Oludayo said, the massive infrastructure renewal in Lagos, such as the Metro line, the Lekki deep sea port were testimony to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s drive to make long lasting change in the State. He said: “History will remem- ber the Lagos State Governor well, for not only providing the enabling environment and opportunity, but for showing sup- port through the solidarity visit to Chef Hilda Baci.” “We applaud Chef Hilda Baci for giving the people of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole a rare honour.”