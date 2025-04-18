BACCIMA Accuses FG Of Marginalising North, Ready To Embrace CNG Revolutio

Share

The Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA) has said the Noth is ready to embrace the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) revolution to compete with other regions in modern trans port system.

The group also asked President Bola Tinubu to stop marginalising the North in in terms of infrastructure and opportunities in his government by given equal chances to all regions.

President Aminu Danmaliki at a press conference in Bauchi said CNG could drastically reduce costs and improve competitiveness in haulage, cold-chain storage and agro-processing. Danmaliki noted that the establishment of CNG in the region would create millions job opportunities for youths.

