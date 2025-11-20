Baby Who Died Before He Lived: Tale Of Child-Trafficking As Adoption

Background

The story Mercy Okoro told was one of unimaginable grief. In June, she gave birth to a baby girl, she said. The infant was weak, and did not survive.

The remains was quickly buried in her home village. It was a tragedy she and her artisan partner, Sunday Elias Michael, would have to bear. But the truth, as uncovered through a neighbour’s suspicion and subsequent police investigation, was that of a far sinister tale.

There was no baby girl. There was no death. There was only a deal. This is the story of a 21-yearold mother, a newborn son sold for N1.5 million, and a web of deceit allegedly woven by an orphanage operator, exposing a brutal black market where children are treated as commodities under the guise of adoption.

A predator’s promise

In March 2025, Mercy’s world was crumbling. Her partner, Sunday, was in police custody. At 21, she was pregnant, car- ing for a two-year-old son, and facing profound financial and emotional distress.

It was in this state of vulnerability that Madam Charity Uzoka, the operator of the ‘Care of the Child Orphanage’ in Imo State, found her. Uzoka did not offer her succour in the form of charity; she offered a transaction.

She presented Mercy with a life-altering choice: N1.5 million (approximately $1,000) in exchange for the child she was carrying. She could “start afresh,” Uzoka allegedly coerced, painting a picture of freedom from her troubles.

On June 20, Mercy delivered a healthy baby boy at Watergate Hospital in Orji. The following day, the plan swung into action. Uzoka arrived and took Mercy from the hospital – not to a place of recovery, but to her orphanage. The newborn was taken from his mother.

That was the last time Mercy saw her son. For a week, she remained at the orphanage, healing not just from childbirth, but from the severing of a maternal bond.

She was coached on her lines: when she returned to her partner, Sunday, who was now out of custody, she was to tell him she had given birth to a girl who had died. The baby, she was to insist, was already buried with her relatives. It was a clean, cruel story designed to erase a child’s existence.

The whisper that broke the silence

For a while, the story held. But in the closely-knit Imo communities, secrets are hard to keep. Neighbours began to talk.

The details didn’t add up. The timeline was suspicious. The story of the death and immedi- ate burial felt orchestrated. Not a few things were out of place in the narrative. A whistleblower, armed with the unforeseen intelligence, went to the police.

The subsequent investigation unraveled the carefully constructed tales, deceits and lies. Police discovered that the baby boy was very much alive. He had been taken by Uzoka, stripped of his identity, and processed through what appeared to be a shockingly efficient illegal adoption network.

According to the incident report from the civil society group, Sisters With A Goal Initiative (SWAG), the orphanage, with potential collaborators in the police Gender Unit, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the family court, had created a veneer of legality for what was, in essence, child trafficking by swiftly documenting the newborn baby with a cooked identity.

Battle for justice

When Mercy was confronted by police, she confessed, naming Uzoka as the mastermind. The case then took a dramatic turn as law enforcement moved in. Uzoka was arrested on October 31 and remained in custody at the Orji Police Division until about November 5.

The SWAG report describes her as “largely uncooperative and manipulative.” Crucially, she has failed to produce any legitimate documents for the orphanage’s adoptions, and investigators are now pursuing charges of trafficking, forgery, and child exploitation.

In a system often plagued by corruption, the report highlighted the integrity of DPO Oti Kennedy, under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma. The DPO reportedly resisted multiple bribery attempts and overtures insisting on due process.

“This case reflects a grave violation of child protection laws and the exploitation of vulnerable women,” said Marjorie N. Ezihe, Executive Coordinator of SWAG. “It highlights both the systemic corruption that enables child trafficking and the importance of ethical policing and community vigilance,” she adds. Mercy is still under protective guidance, receiving psychosocial counseling to grapple with the trauma of being both an unwitting participant and a victim in this crime.

The biological father, Sunday, is learning the horrifying truth that his son was not dead, but sold. SWAG and other advocates are calling for immediate prosecution, a full audit of the orphanage, and stricter govern- ment oversight to prevent such crimes. They also recommend public sensitisation campaigns to teach communities how to spot the signs of baby-selling disguised as adoption.

Suspect goes to law

In a surprise turn of events, the suspect who was still in custody, through her counsels, filed a lawsuit at the family section of the Magistrate Court of Imo State, between herself and Mercy; Sunday; Benson (Investigating Police Officer, Orji Division); Kennedy Ori (Divisional Police Officer, Orji Division) and the Commissioner for Police Imo state.

The suspect, Uzoka, prayed the court for an order admitting her to bail pending her charge and trial. Her application was granted. Same day she was admitted to bail, the court ordered that the baby, who was located at Awka, be returned to the parents. The baby has since been rescued and reunited with his biological parents same day.

The case was adjourned to December 2, 2025. Whatever be the outcome, however, this case is more than a single crime; it is a symptom of a broken system.

It is a story of a baby who was said to have died, but who never even had the chance to live his true life. And to the Police operatives, who were true to their duties and activists, who kept faith and stayed the course until the baby was rescued, the race to end the merchandising of humanity, may have only begun.