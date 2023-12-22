Baby, Two Others Trapped In Lagos Building Collapse

At least three yet-to-be-identified persons including a baby and one adult were trapped in a collapsed building in the Ebute Meta area of Lagos State on Friday.

This is just as one person has been rescued from the debris of the collapsed one-storey building with a penthouse.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this in a message to Newsmen on Friday.

According to Adeseye, the LFRSC received a distressed call around 9 am on Friday about a building collapse in Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta, but when the fire service team arrived at the scene, one person was rescued while three persons were still under the debris while stating that efforts are ongoing to rescue the trapped victim.

She said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to an emergency which was reported at 09:00 hours to 122, Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos Bus Stop, Ebute Meta, Lagos where a one-storey building with penthouse has collapsed and two adults and a baby, all females are still trapped with search and rescue ongoing.

“However, an adult female has been rescued alive in stable condition as the State Emergency Response fully activated.”