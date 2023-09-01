Baby Killed by Dog: She Was Born Same Day My Brother Died –Mother

Mother of five months old baby girl mauled to death by a dog in Unity Estate, Halleluyah Area of Ido-Osun, Osun State, Nafisat Muhideen, has said that she gave birth to the baby the same day she was told about the death of her elder brother.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Osogbo, the bereaved mother said she was on her way to buy drugs for the deceased who was suffering from catarrh when the dog let loose in a house facing the road, attacked her. She further explained that the dog jumped on her from behind and forced out the baby, whom she strapped to her back, before mauling her till she died.

“My baby had catarrh earlier and I contracted the flu from her. I went out backing my baby to get drugs for her and get flu drugs for myself too, because I was having headache. “When I was out to get drugs, I heard a sound from behind and by the time I turned around to check, a dog jumped on me from behind,” she said.

“It dragged the baby off my back and started mauling her. I ran around calling for help, but no one was around to help rescue her. I threw stones at the dog, but it refused to leave the baby. It kept attacking her “Later, some residents of the area showed up and attempted to get the baby from the dog, but they could not.

The dog did not leave her until it was killed. The remains of the baby facing the ground were retrieved from under the dog. “What pained me most is that I gave birth to Maryam, the day I was informed about the death of my elder brother who died five months ago. It was a forced Labour.”