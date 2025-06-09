Baby Factory: States Should Adopt Child Rights Act, Trafficking In Persons Act –NHRC

Share

In a move to protect citizens, especially teenagers against sexual abuse and exploitation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the 36 states of the federation to adopt the Child Rights Act, and the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The Director, National Human Right Commission, Abia State, Uche Nwokocha, said Nigeria had made legal and institutional strides to protect against sexual abuse and exploitation, especially through the Violence Against People Prohibition (VAPP) Act, the Child Rights Act, and the Trafficking in Persons Act.

According to her, the full benefits and impactful nature of the laws depends on widespread adoption and domestication across the 36 federating units, as such will lead to effective enforcement, public education, and the empowerment of victims to seek justice.

Nwokocha made the call at a one-day workshop on sexual and reproductive health and rights to combat “Baby factory” and other forms of trafficking in persons for secondary schools in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State, organised by Onyedinma Foundation.

