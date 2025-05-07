Baby Factory: Anambra Commissioner Raises Alarm Over 18-Year-Old Impregnating 10 Girls

Share

Anambra State TheCommissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, has revealed a disturbing case involving an 18-year-old apprentice who allegedly impregnated 10 girls, including his master’s daughter, a salesgirl, and eight others in his village.

The commissioner described the situation as a potential “baby factory” and a pressing societal issue that has overwhelmed her ministry’s capacity to address.

In a video posted on her social media handle, Obinabo detailed how the teenager, whose identity remains undisclosed to protect those involved, was expelled from his apprenticeship after impregnating his master’s daughter and salesgirl within three months.

Upon returning to his village, he allegedly impregnated eight additional girls in just two months.

“This is not just an individual problem anymore; this is a societal issue,” Obinabo stated, expressing shock at the scale of the incident.

The commissioner alleged that the apprentice lured the girls with promises of marriage once he became wealthy after completing his trade training.

“What kind of charm or psychological power is this?” Obinabo questioned, suggesting that the teenager’s actions may require both spiritual and psychological intervention. She emphasized the need for collective action, noting that the issue exceeds her office’s capacity to handle alone.

“Ten girls, and this boy is just 18? Something is definitely wrong somewhere,” she added.

Obinabo refrained from disclosing the teenager’s identity or the specific community involved to safeguard the privacy of the victims.

She called for public input and support to address the crisis, underscoring its broader implications for society. The commissioner’s office has yet to announce specific actions, but the case has sparked widespread concern, with authorities urged to investigate thoroughly to prevent further exploitation.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in Anambra State, where illegal “baby factories” have been a recurring issue, often involving the exploitation of vulnerable young women.

The state government, under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has previously taken steps to combat such practices, but this case underscores the need for stronger preventive measures and community vigilance.

