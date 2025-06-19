Baboko Market: I’ve No Hand In Any Trader’s Death – Arolahun

Share

A prominent trader at the popular Baboko Market (Oja-Tuntun) in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mariam Babatunde Arolahun, has denied reports linking her to the death of a fellow trader, the late Alhaja Medinat, over a disputed shop space controversially allocated to both women by the local government.

Reacting to media reports titled “Baboko: Kwara market women threaten to protest naked over a colleague’s mysterious death”, published on January 30, 2024, Arolahun described the allegations as false and damaging to her reputation and that of her family.

Arolahun, popularly known in the market as Iya Sobo—a name derived from the local ingredients she sells—stated that the publication has caused her significant emotional distress and reputational damage, prompting her to initiate legal action against those responsible for the defamatory report.

She said none of the individuals accusing her of involvement in the deceased trader’s death could substantiate their claims when invited by the police for investigation.

Findings from the Monitoring Unit of the Kwara State Police Command revealed that one Mr. Femi Ajayi, also known as Baba Tio (now late), a spokesperson for the Majekobaje faction of market leadership, had submitted a petition labeling Arolahun a serial troublemaker and urging the police to caution her. However, police sources confirmed that signatories to the petition, including Baba Tio, failed to honour police invitations for questioning.

Contrary to the report that she had assaulted the deceased by pouring urine on her during an altercation over the disputed shop space, it was established that Arolahun was at the police headquarters in Ilorin for questioning at the time the alleged incident was said to have occurred.

Further investigation revealed that the late Alhaja Medinat’s son made a statement at the police headquarters confirming that his mother did not die due to any spiritual attack, but as a result of low blood pressure, as certified by the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin, where she passed away. He also reportedly repeated the same clarification during a radio appearance in Ilorin.

Arolahun urged the public to disregard the rumours and reaffirmed that she had no involvement in the circumstances surrounding the death of her fellow trader.

She expressed gratitude to those who reached out to her with words of encouragement and support, appreciating their faith in her integrity.

