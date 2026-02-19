Babies Are Exposed To More ‘Forever Chemicals’ Before Birth –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States (U.S) has found that babies born between 2003 and 2006 were exposed to many more “forever chemicals” before birth than scientists previously understood. Findings of the new research are published in ‘Environmental Science & Technology’.

Thousands of these chemicals, known as perand polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, remain in use today, and their human health effects are poorly understood— making it crucial to better understand cumulative PFAS exposure in utero.

The study, led by Shelley H. Liu, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Population Health Science and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is the first to use a data science– based method to estimate a newborn’s total PFAS exposure, drawing on advanced chemical detection in umbilical cord blood.

PFAS are a large class of man-made chemicals used in products such as nonstick cookware, stainresistant fabrics, food packaging, and firefighting foams.

They are often called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and the human body. The researchers measured PFAS in archived umbilical cord blood samples collected between 2003 and 2006 from 120 babies in the HOME Study, based in Cincinnati.