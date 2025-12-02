Babcock’s New President Unveils Agenda To Transform Varsity

Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Tuesday inaugurated a new President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olutunde Ojewole, marking the beginning of a new leadership chapter at the Seventh-day Adventist-owned institution.

Ojewole, a pastor-scholar whose academic background spans Estate Management, Religious Studies, Theology, Biblical Exegesis and Ethics, succeeds Prof Ademola Tayo, whose tenure ended on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Babcock Sports Complex, drew members of the university community, council members, royal fathers and other stakeholders.

In his inaugural address, Ojewole pledged to elevate the institution to greater heights while building on the achievements of the past 26 years. He promised a servant-leadership approach rooted in Adventist values of humility, grace, excellence, vision and courage.

He unveiled a five-pillar agenda encapsulated in the acronym GRACE — Global Relevance, Research Focus, Adventist Rooted, Competent Community and Entrepreneurship — stating that his overall mission is to “build people” by placing their development above profit, programmes or politics.

Reaffirming that Babcock offers a holistic education that develops the body, soul and mind while building character, he said his administration would nurture servant leaders and foster intellectual, physical, social and spiritual growth across the campus.

Ojewole emphasised that the university would be repositioned for global relevance and benchmarked against leading institutions in Africa and beyond. He also highlighted a renewed focus on innovative research that tackles national and global challenges, while preserving the university’s spiritual foundation and ethical standards.

He pledged to cultivate a highly skilled workforce of faculty, staff and students who would drive Babcock’s entrepreneurial vision through creativity, enterprise and economic empowerment. He further promised improvements in student services, including a revamped admissions system, faster transcript processing and better meal quality.

The new Vice-Chancellor announced plans to expand international student enrolment, strengthen faculty exposure abroad and deepen industry linkages through research commercialisation and innovation hubs. His facilities agenda includes smart classrooms with interactive technology, state-of-the-art laboratories, renewable energy solutions and improved sanitation systems.

Ojewole, a graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and Andrews University, United States, infused optimism into his address, echoing the university’s mantra: “The future is bright.”

Delivering his valedictory remarks, outgoing President/Vice-Chancellor Prof Ademola Tayo reflected on his decade-long leadership in various roles at the institution. He described the day as one that celebrates a community bound by prayer, sacrifice and shared commitment to excellence.

“What we commemorate today is the legacy of a community that has prayed together, sacrificed together and worked together to lift Babcock University to new heights of integrity, excellence and service,” Tayo said.

As the institution begins a new era under Prof Ojewole, Babcock University reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a globally respected, digitally integrated university rooted in Adventist values, with a focus on people, innovation and community impact.