Babcock VC Tasks Ewan, Journalists On Professional Ethics, Objective Reporting

The President/Vice-Chancellor, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof Ademola Tayo, has called on journalists, particularly Education reporters, to sustain their integrity by upholding the journalism ethics of fairness and objectivity.

He, however, commended the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN), the umbrella body of education reporters in Nigeria, for its unflinching contributions to the educational landscape of the country, as well as the field of journalism.

This is as he also noted that their steadfast commitment to reporting on education matters, dedication to narrative grounded in facts, fairness, and fervour for championing excellence in education have fundamentally transformed governmental perspectives and institutional approaches to academic affairs.

The Vice-Chancellor, who pointed out that all these endeavours should not escape being recognised, gave the commended during a media parley of the management staff of the private university with members of the association, which took place at the Babcock University Guest House, IlishanRemo main campus of the university.

“As the Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, I take great pride in recognising the pivotal role that education writers play in shaping the discourse surrounding education.

Your contributions serve to uphold accountability among stakeholders, foster transparency, and ignite positive transformations within our educational framework.

We have greatly benefited from the caliber of your journalism and the resolute dedication you have displayed towards our institution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, who reeled out some of the achievements of his administration in the last few years to include expansion of academic programmes, including the establishment of a cutting-edge entrepreneurship training centre in Ekiti State, Babcock Business School in Lagos, establishment of Centre for Open Distance Learning, diversification of academic programmes, enhancement of infrastructure development, as well as expansion of the university’s student body, among others, so as to sustain the tradition of academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that Babcock University is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of academic excellence, explained that over the past decade the institution has continued to accomplish remarkable achievements.

Besides, Tayo added that the university has over the years strengthened its research capabilities, fostered partnerships with both industry and academia, and intensified its community engagement efforts.

On the notion that private universities are using production of First Class Division as a tool to lure parents to enroll their children into the institutions, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the performance of Babcock University since its inception has shown that the standard and quality of learning in the ivory tower is world class and its degrees are above those of public universities.

This is evident in the excellence displayed by graduates of the university in external examinations both within the country and global Ivy League institutions. According to him, out of the 100 students the institution presented for the 2023 Law School programme, no fewer than 21 of them came out with First Class, defeating every other university in the country.

