Babcock Varsity, Sycom Partner To Address Cybersecurity Concerns

As part of efforts to address the growing concerns of cybersecurity, the management of Babcock University has taken a significant step following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sycom Integrated Solutions, a UK-based cybersecurity firm.

The MoU is to establish a five-year industry-driven partnership aimed at creating a hands-on platform for students to gain practical experience in cybersecurity and bridge the knowledge gap between academia and industry.

Under the MoU, Babcock students will have access to a modern and fully equipped Cyber Laboratory, exposure to trained faculty, who will run courses alongside Sycom, as well as opportunities for both local and international internships.

Besides, it will provide a platform for exchange visits for Babcock faculty to Sycom’s headquarters in the United Kingdom.

The programme, which is the first of its kind in any tertiary institution in Nigeria, according to the university, would be mandatory for Cybersecurity students and position them for global relevance, while students from related fields such as IT, Computer Science, Information Systems, Software Engineering and others could take it as options to build their skill set.

The university President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo, described the MoU as a “game changer and huge step in the right direction,” even as he noted that “cybersecurity is no longer a luxury, but a response to a real threat.”

The Dean, School of Computing Science, Prof Adewale Adebayo, expressed optimism that with this collaboration, Babcock University could build students who will become Cybersecurity consultants.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Sycom Integrated Solutions, Mr Abdulraman Akanbi, and the Head of the Cybersecurity Department, Prof Ajaegbu, noted that the partnership would not only provide practical training, but also facilitate information sharing between academia and industry to make the students “job-ready and highly sought after.”

The MoU would position Babcock as a reference point for excellence and innovation in cybersecurity matters, as well as contribute to building a safer Nigeria through digital security awareness.

Representatives from both institutions, including Dr Joseph Agada, Assistant Director of Legal Department at Babcock University, and his team, as well as Mr Momooreoluwa Adisa, representing Sycom Integrated Solutions at the event, underscored the commitment of both institutions to combat the global threat of cybersecurity expected to cost $10.5 trillion before the end of 2025.