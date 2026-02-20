The authorities of Babcock University, Iliahan-Remo in Ogun State, have distanced the institution and categorically refuted allegations contained in a recent publication by Al-Jazeera, titled: “Tested on Palestinians: Epstein, Israel’s Barak pushed spy tech in Nigeria.”

The report suggested and alleged that the university, founded by the Seventh-Day Adventists, was involved in the procurement of biometric equipment from Israel.

Distancing itself from the reported allegations, the university unequivocally stated that it has never purchased any equipment from Israel, nor engaged in counter-terrorism, surveillance, intelligence, or related security operations of any kind or nature, as falsely implied in the publication.

“Immediately following the report, the university initiated a comprehensive internal review of its procurement, financial, and administrative records.

“This review confirmed that the claims referencing the institution are entirely unfounded, spurious, baseless and false,” the university said in a statement.

The Associate Vice-President, Communication, Media and Branding, Babcock University, Dr Johnson Babafemi Akintayo, added that “as a faith-based institution grounded in academic excellence, ethical governance, and regulatory compliance, the university operates under clearly defined procurement procedures aligned with national laws and internationally recognised accountability standards.”

According to the university, all acquisitions are subject to structured approval processes, documentation protocols, and institutional oversight.

The statement further reads in part: “The university strongly dissociates itself from any insinuation that contradicts its mission, values, governance framework, or operational mandate.

“Babcock University remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity, transparency, responsible leadership, and the trust reposed in it by students, parents, alumni, partners, regulatory bodies, and the wider public.”