Babcock Varsity President/VC Inducted As CILGPA Fellow

The Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration (CILGPA) has inducted the President/ViceChancellor of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Prof Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, as Fellow of the institute.

The conferment of the Fellow on the Vice-Chancellor, according to the university, followed the recognition of his drive and commitment towards strengthening the public administration landscape in Nigeria.

The induction ceremony, which took place at the President’s Boardroom at IlishanRemo main campus of the private university, founded by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, came with a promise from the newly inducted fellow (Prof Ojewole) to be “a vanguard and voice of the institute around the world.”

The university President, however, expressed his readiness and plans to work on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CILGPA to offer opportunity for Public Administration students to obtain a professional certificate alongside their university degrees.

“We want our Public Administration graduates not to graduate with only a university degree, but to cap it with a professional certificate so that they can go into the labour market with two certificates,” Ojewole added.

The President of CILGPA’s Governing Council, Prof A. M. Awotokun, who was represented by Dr Uche Okereke, however, congratulated Prof Ojewole, as he welcomed him as a Fellow of the institute with assurance that the institute would always produce “the right people to serve the country in various capacities.” “The institute is open to signing a MoU with Babcock University, which would benefit students,” he stated.