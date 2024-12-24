Babcock Varsity Admits 3,258, Warns Against Bullying, Other Vices

Share

The newly admitted students into Babcock University (BU), a private university at IlishanRemo in Ogun State, have been warned to shun all forms of hooliganism, bullying, examination misconduct, sexual harassment or involvement in drug related offence, as any student caught will be expelled instantly.

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ademola Tayo, gave the warning during the matriculation of the 3,258 new students who took the matriculation oath of the institution.

He urged the students to discover the purpose and significance of life through a comprehensive understanding of the principles and structures of humanity and society.

The students are made up of nationals of Chad Republic, Benin Republic, Togo, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Garbon, South Africa, Cote D’Ivoire and Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor reminded the students that the ultimate goal of learning in a university was to lay the foundation for becoming a true intellectual with the ability to perceive objects and phenomena as a coherent whole and examine them from diverse perspectives.

Tayo also reiterated the commitment of the university as a caring place that is full of helpful and thoughtful people devoted to helping the students to thrive.

He, however, underscored the mission of the university to ensure a promising future for the fresh students through the provision of a unique and comprehensive training programme designed to acknowledge their requirement for mental, physical and spiritual enlightenment.

The Vice-Chancellor stated: “You are the catalysts for our presence here and the reason for the establishment of Babcock University: to provide you with a sense of purpose, guiding you towards a meaningful and impactful path in life to enable you to thrive in any circumstance and community you inhabit.

“Babcock University has been a crucial hub for nurturing talent that leads the country and takes responsibility for its future. Now, you stand among those talented individuals.”

He advised the students to avail themselves of opportunities of the university’s interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial training approach, the diversified and inclusive population so as to establish their life goals and cultivate the necessary skills to achieve them.

“You are the architect of your life, and your objectives must stem from your own aspirations,” Tayo said, advising the students to avoid all forms of societal biases and preconceptions, and the pressure to conform to norms.”

While enjoining the students to embrace the freedom and independence that the university life offers, he counselled them to pursue what they genuinely desire, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

The representative of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Mr Hakeem Abdulhammed, who is the State Coordinator of JAMB, Ogun State Office, stressed the importance of discipline to success in an academic setting.

