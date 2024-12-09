Babcock University Tasks Journalists On Highest Standards, Honours EWAN

Share

The President and ViceChancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has urged journalists to uphold the highest standards of their profession.

Speaking at a media parley/dinner, held at the institution, on Saturday, in honour of Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN), Tayo said the need had become necessary in an era marked by misinformation and disinformation He emphasised on the power of the media to shape public discourse, adding, “there is need for journalists to adhere to the utmost standards of accuracy, fairness, transparency and accountability.

“We must work together to build a nation of peace, empathy, and prosperity. Journalists should foster understanding and compassion through balanced and constructive narratives.

“We are not divided into four separate entities, but rather constitute a singular nation. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard and nurture it for the betterment of all.

“I implore you to seek out narratives that cham – pion unity, compassion and comprehension, let us embrace our diversity while concurrently pursuing commonality.”

Tayo, while presenting an award of ‘Excellence in Education Journalism’ to EWAN, urged the journalists to continue to use their influence to promote unity, compassion and positive change.

Share

Please follow and like us: