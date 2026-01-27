Babcock Set To Deepen Varsity–Industry Collaboration TO Enhance Graduate Employability

As part of efforts to deepen industry collaboration and enhance graduate employability by producing globally relevant and industry-ready graduates, Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has strengthened partnerships with key professional and media institutions.

The President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, while reinforcing the university’s commitment to producing industry-ready graduates, said the initiative is driven by the institution’s vision to nurture graduates capable of research-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

He disclosed this during the university management’s visits to Lagos Television (LTV) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), aimed at aligning academic training with industry expectations.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated that sustained collaboration between higher institutions and industry remains critical to preparing students for contemporary workplace realities.

“We want our students to gain practical industry exposure while still in school,” Ojewole said. “Such engagement will help bridge the gap between theory and practice and ensure that our graduates are well prepared for life beyond the classroom.”

Beyond internship opportunities, Ojewole noted that Babcock University is expanding its academic framework to incorporate professional certifications and capacity-building programmes designed to enhance graduates’ visibility and employability in both local and global markets.

According to the university, the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen town-and-gown relationships and reposition its graduates for leadership, innovation, and societal impact.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was accompanied by the Associate Vice President, Communication, Media and Branding, Dr. Babafemi Akintayo, and other senior officials, held discussions with the General Manager of Lagos Television, Mrs. Adesola Kosoko, and members of her management team.

Welcoming the delegation, Mrs. Kosoko expressed Lagos Television’s willingness to partner with Babcock University in training and mentoring future media professionals through structured industry engagement.