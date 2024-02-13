Babcock seeks increase in admission quota into MLS

The Medical Laboratory Scientists Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has been called by the President/ Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof Ademola Tayo to increase admission quota into the institution’s Medical Laboratory Science programme. The appeal was made during the 11th induction ceremony of 65 newly qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists of the university, where the President/Vice-Chancellor stated that the request was in line with the current initiative of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to checkmate the JAPA syndrome. He also called on the Council to assist the university in fast-tracking the induction of graduates of the university much earlier as it is done by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. “As a friend of Babcock University, we would like you to look into this our request,” Prof Tayo stated, even as he congratulated the inductees for the feat and urged them to work in line with the ethics of the profession.

Responding, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of MLSCN, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, who was represented by the Council’s Director and Deputy Registrar of Education, Administration and Safety, Dr. Godwin AikpitanyiIduitua said the Council was also working towards the same government goal, and that the increase in admission quota is based on the carrying capacity of each institution based on available resources, staff, laboratory space and laboratory postings. “We are going round to see what each university can take. We want it to be easy for you and also easy for us if the number of intake is doubled. Very soon our letter will come,” he stated. On the request to fast-track induction of graduates, the Registrar said the Council would need a long notice to prepare materials for the induction, even as Erhabor pointed out that the 15 graduates from Achievers University, Owo in Ondo State, who were joined to take part in the induction along with the 65 graduates of Babcock University, was a testament that the Council doesn’t want to delay any graduate. Two of the inductees, Akinniran Emmanuel Oluwamayomikun and Ajose Olugbenga Temitope obtained First Class in their respective specialties. In his lecture, titled: “Medical Laboratory Science: The Past, Present and Future,” the Acting Dean, Applied Health Science, Edo State University, Dr Pius Omosigho, urged the inductees to consistently improve their knowledge in order to keep abreast with the everchanging technology and research findings.

In another development, Babcock University Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning (BUCODel) has partnered with the British Council, Edutech and Techlink, a development which has culminated to the training of no fewer than 179 students in web design, 3D animation, graphic design, full stack development, network security and advanced data analysis last year. The Director of the Centre, Prof Mobolanle Sotunsa, who disclosed this, stated that the Centre received training grants from the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) during the period under review. Sotunsa said over 100 learners in less than three years of securing approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run MBA and B.Sc programmes had enrolled with the Centre.