Babcock Lecturer Offers Hope Amid Tough Times

Against the backdrop of rising global uncertainty, socio-economic disorder, and anxiety about the future characterising human existence, a lecturer at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Prof Michael Onyedikachi Akpa, has rekindled the people’s hope in life and future as they struggle for their existence.

Akpa, a Professor of New Testament at the Religious Studies Department of the university, gave the timely message of a renew hope for future in the face of the current challenges confronting human race in his inaugural lecture, which is the 51st Inaugural Lecture of the private university, owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The theme of the lecture is: “Decoding the Apocalypse of John: Making Sense of the Book of Revelation.”

The lecture, which mainly delved into the profound topic of victory over death in the context of the great controversy between good and evil, however, stressed that despite the technicalities of symbolism, imagery, and structural patterns in the apocalypse, the core message is simple and straightforward.

“The apocalypse is a revelation of Jesus Christ and His triumph over all evil forces in the cosmic conflict,” the lecture stated.

The inaugural lecturer, who held his audience, including the President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo; and other principal officers of the university, members of staff, students and other guests spell bound for almost two hours, highlighted the Biblical narrative of the ultimate victory of good over evil, as depicted in the Book of Revelation.

“This victory is seen as a testament to God’s sovereignty and the ultimate triumph of life over death,” he said.

Besides, Akpa’s lecture provides more insights into the biblical concept of the end times and the ultimate victory of good over evil, contributing significantly to the understanding of the Book of Revelation and its relevance to contemporary society.

In his lecture, the Professor of New Testament further noted that the Apocalypse of John is “God’s final appeal to the world; to encourage His saints to be faithful to the end and warn those who destroy the Earth through various anti-God agendas.”

Also, the lecture offers a message of hope and encouragement, reminding listeners that those who suffer persecution for their faith would someday be rewarded with eternal life in God’s Kingdom.

