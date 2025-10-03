Babcock Don Seeks Renewal Of African Christianity Amidst Toxic Beliefs, Twisted Morals

Amidst toxic beliefs and twisted morals, a call has gone out to African churches to urgently and courageously confront caustic moral disorientation and theological confusion engulfing society in order to secure our future.

The call was made by the Babcock University Pastor and lecturer, Prof Efe Ehioghae, while delivering the university’s 55th inaugural lecture, titled: “Toxic Beliefs, Twisted morals: The Urgency of Theological Detox in a Morally Disoriented Age.”

This is as he called for a revised curricula that emphasise sound biblical interpretation, contextual theology, and ethics rooted in the life of Christ, which is essential to reversing the reality of a continent faced with fast declining morals and religious toxicity.

The inaugural lecturer, while addressing the challenges posed by toxic doctrines and moral decadence, however, placed the burden of responsibility upon African churches to resist cultural conformity and expose false doctrines by exemplifying godly character and realigning with the Gospel’s transformative power.

Ehioghae, who argued that communities of faith and the larger society need a divine detox of “wrong-headed beliefs and decaffeinated morals” to aid the recalibration of our ethical orientation, noted that while Africa and the rest of the world still struggle to come to terms with toxic beliefs which have “undermined the truth, twisted morals now walk the streets as virtue.”

The don stressed religious institutions could not afford to stand idly and unconcerned, saying: “Theological detox is not a rejection of faith, but a return to its authentic core that truth convicts, liberates and transforms.”

Aside from curriculum review, he called on the church to reclaim its prophetic voice, particularly in the face of political corruption, exploitation, or ethnic violence.

“Theology must not remain a private or purely academic affair, but actively shape public conscience, influence governance and guide holistic societal transformation rooted in truth and African cultural realities,” he noted.

According to him, silence only normalises moral confusion, and that Christian leadership should be accountable, servant-oriented, and shaped by Christ’s humility; and that this reform must start from the pulpits and seminaries.

“Only a renewed mind and purified theology can heal a fractured world and restore the moral integrity of the church,” Ehioghae said in his treatises, even as he recommended decisiveness in confronting religious manipulation and dismantling the culture of unquestioned spiritual authority.

While noting further that “toxic beliefs flourish where religious leaders are idolised,” Ehioghae emphasised integrating ethics into evangelism and discipleship, promoting grassroots theological literacy as well as challenging prosperity theology and material idolatry.

He advocated for the reclamation of the doctrine of holiness, fostering inter-generational moral mentorship and developing African ethical theologies for public life.

In his lecture, the don reiterated the need to develop theology which articulates robust ethical frameworks that engage public policy, environmental stewardship and justice.